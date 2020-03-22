BitNewChain Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. BitNewChain has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1,672.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00658240 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain (CRYPTO:BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

