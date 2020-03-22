Bitradio (BRO) Price Up 5.9% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $75,896.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001685 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,490,908 coins and its circulating supply is 8,490,904 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

