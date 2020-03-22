Bitrue Coin (BTR) 1-Day Volume Tops $259,486.00

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $259,486.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.86 or 0.04391373 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00069393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038192 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013006 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 997,296,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,396,120 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com.

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

