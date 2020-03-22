BitTube Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 14% against the dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $915,795.86 and $950.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00650823 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 246,656,738 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

