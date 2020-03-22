BitWhite (BTW) Price Down 12.9% This Week

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $9,696.24 and $1,370.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00036449 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitFlip, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.