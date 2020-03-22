Blacer Coin (BLCR) Trading Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00342898 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000951 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

