Blacer Coin Hits Market Cap of $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00342545 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000253 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000935 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

