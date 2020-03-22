BlackCoin (BLK) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CoinEgg and Livecoin. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $8,841.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00019579 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,846,951 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

