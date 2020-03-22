Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 50.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $102,374.50 and $188.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 144% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00073003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

