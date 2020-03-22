Blockpass (PASS) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $126,425.78 and $1,756.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.02726210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00192160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

