BlockStamp Trading 25.4% Higher This Week (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00004735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $2,188.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007527 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000532 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003153 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

BlockStamp's total supply is 33,821,482 coins and its circulating supply is 26,278,516 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

