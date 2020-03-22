Bloom (BLT) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $16.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.02704460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00188897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, TOPBTC, AirSwap and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

