Bluefin Trading LLC Buys Shares of 21,780 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,156,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $67.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Argus boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

