Bluefin Trading LLC Buys Shares of 96,096 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Bluefin Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,312,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,397,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $102.43 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $99.09 and a one year high of $128.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $273.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.21.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

