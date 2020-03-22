Bluefin Trading LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Bluefin Trading LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,614 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 66,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,666,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 915,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

