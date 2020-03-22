Bluefin Trading LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 241.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,380,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.81.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $192.22 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

