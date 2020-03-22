Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

PFFD stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

