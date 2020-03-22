Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,663,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,318,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $11,400,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $30.04 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

