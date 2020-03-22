Bluefin Trading LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Bluefin Trading LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,206,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,164,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 183,782 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,108,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 337,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $18.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

