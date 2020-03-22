Bluefin Trading LLC Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,334,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT opened at $195.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.72 and its 200 day moving average is $226.54. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $188.53 and a 12-month high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

