Bluefin Trading LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,765,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,573,000 after purchasing an additional 942,749 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,273 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.