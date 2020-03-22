Bluefin Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 764.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,725,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.41.

LIN stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.963 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

