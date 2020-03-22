Bluefin Trading LLC Purchases 61,318 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 579.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,318 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,620,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,175,000 after buying an additional 478,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,563,000 after acquiring an additional 375,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,370 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Altria Group stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.