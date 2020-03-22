Bluefin Trading LLC Purchases New Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

