Bluefin Trading LLC Purchases New Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 30,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,809 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,203,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,828,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Newell Brands by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 707,868 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

NWL stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 927,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $12,198,768.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,168,230 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.