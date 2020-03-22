Bluefin Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 21,472 United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after buying an additional 697,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,930,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,056,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

NYSE:UTX opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average of $142.16. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

