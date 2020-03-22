Bluefin Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 53,648 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $27.24 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

