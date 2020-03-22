Bluefin Trading LLC Raises Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 182.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.77.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

