Bluefin Trading LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,534,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,270,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $139.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.34, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.03.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,211 shares of company stock valued at $68,783,016 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

