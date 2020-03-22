Bluefin Trading LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $756,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $2,538,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares during the period. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $227.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

