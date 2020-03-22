Bluefin Trading LLC Takes Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average is $152.84. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.