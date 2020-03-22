Bluefin Trading LLC Takes Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after acquiring an additional 847,313 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $636,724,000 after acquiring an additional 759,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,609,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $403,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $350,475,000 after purchasing an additional 484,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

