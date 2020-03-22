Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $137,405.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $846,783. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $79,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,381,000 after purchasing an additional 29,612 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

