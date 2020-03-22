Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,237 O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,913,000 after buying an additional 189,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,969 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,080,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,657,000 after acquiring an additional 76,912 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $263.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $261.00 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.