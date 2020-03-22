Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 39,312 Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $21.11 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Skechers USA from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.