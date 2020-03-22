Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 169,531 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 1,182.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 169,531 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of CNX Resources worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 142,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE CNX opened at $6.76 on Friday. CNX Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.79.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.