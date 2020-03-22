Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $143.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.98. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.09.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

