Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Xilinx by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,819 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $97,043,000 after acquiring an additional 279,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $193,335,000 after acquiring an additional 262,446 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $71.86 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.