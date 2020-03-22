Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

