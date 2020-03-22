Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,542,000 after buying an additional 1,247,169 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after acquiring an additional 892,712 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth about $41,431,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,935,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $584,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $584,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $3,348,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock worth $293,394,475.

CRWD opened at $49.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

