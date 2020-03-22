Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,348 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $849,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 280.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after buying an additional 153,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.11. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.