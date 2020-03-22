Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the fourth quarter worth about $8,644,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Peloton by 1,063.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 78,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Peloton by 834.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 609,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 543,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton alerts:

In related news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Argus began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie began coverage on Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $23.01 on Friday. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.