Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,877,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,140,000 after acquiring an additional 87,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $217.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $206.92 and a one year high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

