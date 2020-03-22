Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.41.

ZM stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1,632.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 749,109 shares of company stock worth $71,663,260.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

