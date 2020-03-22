Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 690.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,272 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macerich by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after buying an additional 515,016 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after acquiring an additional 366,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 359,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 332,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 520,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 315,042 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 19,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $132,255.24. Following the purchase, the president now owns 325,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,248.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 120,365 shares of company stock worth $1,669,280 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Macerich stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. Macerich Co has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.14%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

