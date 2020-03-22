Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 205.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

