Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 4,113 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,283,000 after buying an additional 82,607 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $868.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $861.15.

CMG opened at $566.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $796.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $813.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

