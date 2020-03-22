Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 80,686 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,686 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

