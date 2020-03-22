Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell in the first quarter valued at $10,033,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Dell by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dell by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 223,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Dell by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $6,975,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,220.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 614,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,720. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.