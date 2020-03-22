Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,686,000 after purchasing an additional 602,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,146 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,841,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,730,000 after purchasing an additional 174,609 shares during the period. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $19,406,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.27. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $64.28 and a twelve month high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

